Himachal Pradesh monsoon kills 259 and causes ₹1,202.64cr damages
India
Himachal Pradesh's recent monsoon has been brutal: 259 people lost their lives and the state faces ₹1,202.64 crore in damages.
Between June 30 and September 1, heavy rains triggered deadly landslides and drowning incidents, making this one of the toughest seasons locals have seen in years.
Himachal rains kill 153, disrupt utilities
Road accidents during the rains claimed another 153 lives, with Lahaul and Spiti district hit especially hard.
The downpour blocked 150 roads (Mandi saw 78 closures alone) and knocked out power in hundreds of areas.
Water supplies took a hit too, with 40 schemes disrupted.
State authorities are now working to restore roads, electricity, and water systems as quickly as possible.