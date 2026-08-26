Himachal Pradesh monsoon kills 98, Kodla-Urai road blocked, video circulates
India
Himachal Pradesh has been struggling with monsoon rains since late June, leading to 98 deaths so far.
Things got worse on August 25 when a big landslide in Chamba district blocked the Kodla-Urai Road, forcing drivers onto an alternate route.
A video showing a massive rock falling during the landslide is also making rounds on social media platforms.
Statewide 99 road closures, Mandi 44
Out of the 99 roads closed statewide, Mandi district alone has 44 blockages.
Power transformers and water supplies have also taken a hit, making things tough for locals trying to get around or just go about their day.
Even with all this rain, Himachal is still seeing a 13% rainfall deficit this month, and forecasts say more wet days are ahead until August 31.