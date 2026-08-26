Himachal Pradesh monsoon: over 100 dead, ₹1,176 cr damages
India
Since late June, Himachal Pradesh has faced severe monsoon trouble, with more than 100 people losing their lives to flash floods, landslides, and other rain-related accidents.
The state has reported damages worth around ₹1,176 crore as heavy rains continue to disrupt daily life.
Kangra highest fatalities, 82 roads closed
Kangra district saw the highest number of deaths at 16, followed by Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur with 14 each.
Roads have taken a major hit: 82 are currently closed, and water and power supplies are affected too.
Even though August rainfall was below average overall, some spots still got drenched.
Authorities have issued a yellow warning for more heavy rain on September 1 and are keeping a close eye on things to keep people safe.