Himachal Pradesh monsoon: over 100 dead, ₹1,176 cr damages

Kangra district saw the highest number of deaths at 16, followed by Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur with 14 each.

Roads have taken a major hit: 82 are currently closed, and water and power supplies are affected too.

Even though August rainfall was below average overall, some spots still got drenched.

Authorities have issued a yellow warning for more heavy rain on September 1 and are keeping a close eye on things to keep people safe.