Himachal Pradesh plans ₹100 per 1,000 cubic feet water sale
Himachal Pradesh is rolling out a new policy to sell its extra water to neighboring states, starting at 100 rupees per 1,000 cubic feet.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says this plan is all about keeping things transparent and making sure the state benefits financially from its natural resources.
Himachal Pradesh exempts domestic water needs
The policy covers all water projects except for what locals need at home, so Himachal's own drinking, farming, and development needs come first.
It ties in with the Kishau Multipurpose Project and agreements with Upper Yamuna basin states, aiming for smarter water management.
Sukhu points out this move should boost revenue while helping the state manage its water more effectively.