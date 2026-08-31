Himachal Pradesh records 2nd H1N1 death as Ramashish Ram dies
India
Swine flu (H1N1) has claimed a second life in Himachal Pradesh within just three days.
Ramashish Ram, 64, of Bilaspur, died on August 30 at IGMC Shimla after testing positive for H1N1.
The hospital statement noted his condition was already serious due to lung disease and pneumonia, saying the virus wasn't the only factor.
Himachal officials urge doctor visits, precautions
After these back-to-back deaths, health officials are urging anyone with fever, cough, or breathing trouble to see a doctor right away.
The advisory especially highlights that older people and those with health issues should avoid crowds and practice good hygiene to stay safe.