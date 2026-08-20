Himachal Pradesh school hospitalizes 38 after midday meal kheer
India
38 students from a school in Himachal Pradesh were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after eating kheer served as part of their midday meal.
Soon after lunch, many children started feeling unwell with food poisoning symptoms and their condition is being closely monitored.
Authorities launch probe, promise strict action
Authorities have launched an investigation to figure out what went wrong with the meal and are promising strict action if negligence is found.
The incident has left parents and locals worried about food safety at schools: parents and local residents expressed concern about mid-day meal safety.