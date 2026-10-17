Himachal Pradesh seeks ₹3,525cr from Centre to fund monsoon recovery
Himachal Pradesh has asked the Centre for ₹3,525 crore to help recover from this year's heavy monsoon disasters.
The request comes after a detailed damage report and a visit from central officials.
Pushpendra Rana, special secretary of disaster management, says quick funds are needed so the state can start rebuilding.
Himachal Pradesh reports widespread infrastructure damage
Infrastructure, houses, electricity and power facilities, bridges, and other public assets have been damaged, affecting everything from homes and power lines to public services across the state.
Himachal has also sent a formal request outlining these losses.
Meanwhile, a Supreme Court committee is looking at how to balance development with protecting the fragile Himalayan environment, especially after warnings about unchecked growth in the region.
Rana hopes these efforts will bring more support and new tech to keep people safer in future disasters.