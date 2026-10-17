Himachal Pradesh seeks ₹3,525cr from Centre to fund monsoon recovery

Infrastructure, houses, electricity and power facilities, bridges, and other public assets have been damaged, affecting everything from homes and power lines to public services across the state.

Himachal has also sent a formal request outlining these losses.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court committee is looking at how to balance development with protecting the fragile Himalayan environment, especially after warnings about unchecked growth in the region.

Rana hopes these efforts will bring more support and new tech to keep people safer in future disasters.