Himachal Pradesh sees fresh snowfall, rain; temperature swings widely
India
Himachal Pradesh is seeing fresh snowfall and rain thanks to Western Disturbances moving in.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 60km/h.
Higher areas like Shillaroo and Kothi got 5cm of snow each, while Kufri saw 4cm.
Temperature swings from -10.2degC to 24.2degC
The weather's been wild—Manali picked up 10mm of rain, and temperatures have swung from -10.2°C in Tabo to a warm 24.2°C in Una.
More rain and snow are expected on February 2-3, with temperatures set to drop further.
IAF rescues woman stranded at 9,000 feet
Heavy snowfall cut off Dhanderwari village, leaving an elderly woman stranded at 9,000 feet.
The Indian Air Force stepped in and airlifted her to Chandigarh for medical care—despite tough conditions.
She's now stable after the timely rescue.