Himachal Pradesh sees fresh snowfall, rain; temperature swings widely India Feb 01, 2026

Himachal Pradesh is seeing fresh snowfall and rain thanks to Western Disturbances moving in.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 60km/h.

Higher areas like Shillaroo and Kothi got 5cm of snow each, while Kufri saw 4cm.