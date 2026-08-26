Himachal Pradesh will remove caste column from school admission forms
India
Himachal Pradesh is removing the caste column from school admission forms from the next session.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the move is all about making children feel equal at school and helping end caste-based discrimination, "would help ensure that the children do not develop any sense of inferiority based on caste."
Himachal retains caste data, expands welfare
Caste information will still be required for government welfare programs, so those who need support do not miss out.
The state is also rolling out new initiatives like free electricity and pensions for women in very poor families, plus easy loans and subsidies for students and startups, aiming to boost opportunities for underprivileged communities.