Himachal Pradesh's ex-Governor gets new job in Telangana
Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was Himachal Pradesh's Governor until now, has just been picked as the new Governor of Telangana. This move comes as part of a big reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu.
Jishnu Dev Varma, who held the post in Telangana, is reportedly heading to Maharashtra for his next assignment.
The changes are meant to keep things running smoothly as state leadership shifts around.
Why these appointments matter
Governor appointments might sound dry, but they matter for how states are run—especially during big transitions like this.
Shukla brings decades of political experience and a reputation for steady leadership, which could mean more stability for Telangana right now.
Shukla's political journey
He's a seasoned BJP leader from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh—think four consecutive MLA wins and stints as state minister handling Jails and Rural Development.
He also served as Union Minister of State for Finance under PM Modi and represented UP in the Rajya Sabha.
Basically: he knows his way around government.
Who was the governor before Shukla?
Shukla steps into the shoes of Jishnu Dev Varma, who had been serving as Telangana's Governor but is reportedly moving on to Maharashtra.
This shuffle reflects some pretty major changes across several states' top posts this week.