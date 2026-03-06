Himachal Pradesh's ex-Governor gets new job in Telangana India Mar 06, 2026

Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was Himachal Pradesh's Governor until now, has just been picked as the new Governor of Telangana. This move comes as part of a big reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu.

Jishnu Dev Varma, who held the post in Telangana, is reportedly heading to Maharashtra for his next assignment.

The changes are meant to keep things running smoothly as state leadership shifts around.