Himachal Pradesh's higher regions get a snowy start to the weekend India Jan 17, 2026

Some of Himachal Pradesh's higher spots—like Hansa, Keylong, Kukumseri, and Gondhla in Lahaul and Spiti—woke up to a light dusting of snow on Saturday.

This was right on cue with what weather experts in Shimla had predicted for these areas through January 21.

The rest of the state stayed mostly dry.