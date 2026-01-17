Himachal Pradesh's higher regions get a snowy start to the weekend
India
Some of Himachal Pradesh's higher spots—like Hansa, Keylong, Kukumseri, and Gondhla in Lahaul and Spiti—woke up to a light dusting of snow on Saturday.
This was right on cue with what weather experts in Shimla had predicted for these areas through January 21.
The rest of the state stayed mostly dry.
More snow (and alerts) coming soon
Heads up if you're in the hills: two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India from January 19 and 21 night, which means more snow and rain could be coming to Himachal between January 22-23.
There's even a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in some higher areas on January 23.