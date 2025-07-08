Himachal rains result in flash flood risk and road closures

Flash flood warnings are out for eight districts as rivers like the Tons and Yamuna are running high. The state is urging everyone to stay away from riverbanks and flooded areas for safety.

Rain disrupts travel, daily routines

The rain has disrupted travel and daily routines—nearly 200 roads are closed, some power and water supplies are down, and sadly, 52 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since late June.

While the extra rainfall could help crops, it also raises the risk of landslides and more flooding.

The government has issued warnings and alerts during this intense monsoon season.