Himachal rains result in flash flood risk and road closures
Himachal Pradesh has been hit with unusually heavy monsoon rains—over 200mm since June 1, well above the usual average.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for seven districts, warning of more downpours through next Monday.
Flash flood warnings out for 8 districts
Flash flood warnings are out for eight districts as rivers like the Tons and Yamuna are running high.
The state is urging everyone to stay away from riverbanks and flooded areas for safety.
Rain disrupts travel, daily routines
The rain has disrupted travel and daily routines—nearly 200 roads are closed, some power and water supplies are down, and sadly, 52 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since late June.
While the extra rainfall could help crops, it also raises the risk of landslides and more flooding.
The government has issued warnings and alerts during this intense monsoon season.