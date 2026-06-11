Himachal sailor Aditya Sharma killed near Hormuz family wants body
Aditya Sharma, a 23-year-old sailor from Himachal Pradesh, lost his life on June 10 in a US military strike near the Strait of Hormuz.
The attack hit an oil tanker accused of breaking a US blockade by carrying Iranian oil.
Out of 24 Indian crew members, Aditya was one of three who did not make it home.
Now, his family is asking for his body so they can perform last rites.
Family seeks probe into captain's actions
Aditya's family is questioning why the ship's captain kept sailing despite warnings and wants an official investigation.
His uncle, Sanjiv, shared how tough it was waiting for news about Aditya.
The chief minister has promised support and asked local officials to help the family.
Thakur asks Jaishankar to expedite repatriation
Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur has requested Foreign Minister Jaishankar to engage the Indian Embassy in Oman to speed up bringing Aditya's body back to India as soon as possible.
The family is waiting on updates so they can finally say their goodbyes.