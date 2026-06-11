Himachal sailor Aditya Sharma killed near Hormuz family wants body India Jun 11, 2026

Aditya Sharma, a 23-year-old sailor from Himachal Pradesh, lost his life on June 10 in a US military strike near the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack hit an oil tanker accused of breaking a US blockade by carrying Iranian oil.

Out of 24 Indian crew members, Aditya was one of three who did not make it home.

Now, his family is asking for his body so they can perform last rites.