Himalayan collapse sparks flood killing 130-plus in Nepal and India
India
A sudden flood, set off by a Himalayan collapse, tore through Nepal and parts of India, leaving more than 130 people dead and entire communities reeling.
The disaster struck near the Nepal-Tibet border early in the morning, with Chitwan hit hardest.
Floodwaters surged nearly 200km downstream, sweeping away lives across several districts.
SMS alerts arrived too late
Flood alerts came late, giving people little time to react.
Hydrologist Sauharda Joshi noted that earlier warnings from Tibet might have saved lives.
By the time SMS alerts went out, much of the damage was done: Chitwan recorded 132 recoveries, the highest in any district.
The flood even carried debris and victims into India's Gandak River; three bodies from Nepal were found in Uttar Pradesh.