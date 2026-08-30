Himanta Biswa Sarma: 8 Assam residents traced in Nepal floods
India
Eight people from Assam who disappeared during Nepal's recent flash floods have been traced.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on Sunday, saying they will be brought home today and promising help for anyone else still stranded.
Assam government continues search in Nepal
The state government is still looking for more missing Assamese, since some of them work in Nepal without official records.
Teams are working with Nepalese officials and India's Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process of identifying missing people and bring back those rescued by the authorities in Nepal.