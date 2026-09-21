Himanta Biswa Sarma lays ISRO radar center foundation in Chandrapur
Assam just got a major tech upgrade!
The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has laid the foundation stone of ISRO's brand-new radar research facility in Chandrapur, near Guwahati.
Built to be set up on around 70 acres of land that earlier housed a thermal power plant, it's the first space surveillance center of its kind in Northeast India, pretty big news for the region.
ISRO cloud radar expected February 2027
This new center will soon feature a cloud radar (expected by February 2027) to help track clouds and predict rainfall, super useful for planning and disaster management.
Two more radars are also on the way.
ISRO's chairman V Narayanan says they're teaming up with governments to use space tech for things like agriculture and disaster response.
As Sarma put it, this is a landmark day for Assam in making Assam a real hub for science and tech.