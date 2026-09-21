Himanta Biswa Sarma lays ISRO radar center foundation in Chandrapur

This new center will soon feature a cloud radar (expected by February 2027) to help track clouds and predict rainfall, super useful for planning and disaster management.

Two more radars are also on the way.

ISRO's chairman V Narayanan says they're teaming up with governments to use space tech for things like agriculture and disaster response.

As Sarma put it, this is a landmark day for Assam in making Assam a real hub for science and tech.