Himanta Biswa Sarma's viral chat over 'Jibon Prerana' ₹10,000
India
A direct message exchange between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and student Dipanwita Patgiri is making the rounds online.
Dipanwita reached out to the Chief Minister about not receiving her ₹10,000 payment from the Jibon Prerana scheme, a financial aid program for students, and later shared their chat on Facebook.
Sarma posts screenshot, students report delays
After some people questioned whether the conversation was genuine, Sarma posted his own screenshot to confirm it happened.
The incident has put a spotlight on delays in the Jibon Prerana scheme, with students across Assam now sharing their own updates: some have received payments, while others are still waiting.