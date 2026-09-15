Hindu couple wed at Nagore Dargah in viral interfaith ceremony
India
A Hindu couple recently got married at the Nagore Dargah in Tamil Nadu, with Muslim elders participating in the ceremony.
The event, held on Monday during an auspicious time, quickly went viral for its message of interfaith unity and has been warmly received across social media.
Nagore Dargah hosts 3 Hindu ceremonies
Nagapattinam is known for bringing communities together, and the Nagore Dargah often hosts rituals for people of different faiths.
On the same day as this wedding, three other Hindu families held ceremonies there too.
As the Dargah committee put it, "This is who we are," highlighting their ongoing commitment to peaceful coexistence.