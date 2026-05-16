Hindu groups perform ritual at Bhojshala after Saraswati temple ruling
India
Hindu groups held a ritual at the Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, after the High Court ruled the site is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
This new ruling replaces an old Archaeological Survey of India order that let Muslims pray there on Fridays but limited Hindu worship to certain days.
Archaeological survey allows Hindu worship access
The puja was organized by local Hindu groups and devotees, with extra security in place.
The Archaeological Survey of India has agreed to the court's decision and will now allow Hindus open access for worship and learning.
Meanwhile, Muslim groups have called the ruling "one-sided" and plan to challenge it in the Supreme Court.
Over 1,200 security personnel are currently stationed at Bhojshala to keep things peaceful.