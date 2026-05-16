Hindu groups perform ritual at Bhojshala after Saraswati temple ruling

Archaeological survey allows Hindu worship access

The puja was organized by local Hindu groups and devotees, with extra security in place.

The Archaeological Survey of India has agreed to the court's decision and will now allow Hindus open access for worship and learning.

Meanwhile, Muslim groups have called the ruling "one-sided" and plan to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Over 1,200 security personnel are currently stationed at Bhojshala to keep things peaceful.