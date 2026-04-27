Hindu Kush Himalaya snow falls to 24-year low, ICIMOD reports
India
Snow levels in the Hindu Kush Himalaya have hit a 24-year low, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).
This winter's snow was nearly 28% below normal, marking the fourth year in a row of less snowfall.
That's bad news for major rivers like the Indus and Helmand, which millions rely on for drinking water, farming, and electricity.
Scientists urge cooperation amid drought risk
With 10 out of 12 big river basins facing serious snow deficits, drought risks are rising, especially if monsoon rains don't deliver.
Scientists say it's time for countries in South and Central Asia to step up cooperation on water management and get better at planning for droughts to protect nearly two billion people who depend on these rivers.