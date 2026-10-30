Hindu Succession Act 1956: Inheritance when woman dies without will
India
If a woman passes away without a will, the Hindu Succession Act of 1956 decides who inherits her assets, and the answer might surprise you.
Her husband and children get first claim, but if they're not around, her in-laws inherit before her own parents do.
Succession order varies by property source
The law lays out a clear order: self-earned property goes to the husband and children first.
If there are no children and husband alive, it passes to the husband's legal heirs first. Only if no one from that side exists do her parents inherit.
The Act also treats property inherited from parents or spouse differently, so who gets what can really depend on where it came from.
If this sounds confusing, financial help desks like Ask Wallet Wise are there for questions just like these.