Hindu Succession Act 1956: Inheritance when woman dies without will

The law lays out a clear order: self-earned property goes to the husband and children first.

If there are no children and husband alive, it passes to the husband's legal heirs first. Only if no one from that side exists do her parents inherit.

The Act also treats property inherited from parents or spouse differently, so who gets what can really depend on where it came from.

If this sounds confusing, financial help desks like Ask Wallet Wise are there for questions just like these.