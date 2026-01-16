'Hindus will be held accountable for Bharat's fate': RSS chief
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently said that if something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it.
Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he emphasized that Bharat isn't just a place—it's about the country's character and values.
What does Bhagwat mean by 'Bharat?'
Bhagwat described Bharat as rooted in the inclusivity of Hindu society, shaped by diverse rituals, food, dress, language, and caste.
He sees Hindus as protectors of unity and dharma, urging them to combine strength with wisdom.
Who is Mohan Bhagwat?
Mohan Bhagwat is the RSS chief. The group was founded. Today, it remains active.
Not new to controversy
Bhagwat has made headlines before—like when he said India wasn't truly independent at the time of its Constitution, sparking political backlash.