Hindustan Aeronautics hands over Tejas and HTT-40 trainers to IAF
India
Big day for Indian defense tech: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is handing over its homegrown LCA Tejas trainer jets and HTT-40 basic trainers to the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru this Friday.
Plus, Dhruv helicopters are headed to Pawan Hans Ltd. It's a proud moment showing how far India's own aerospace industry has come.
Ceremony highlights Made in India defense
This ceremony isn't just about new aircraft: it's a milestone for Made in India defense gear.
Top names like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh will be there, highlighting the push for self-reliance and less dependence on foreign suppliers.
HAL's work is helping India build its own high-tech ecosystem for the future.