'Historic budget captures dreams of 14cr Indians's: PM Modi

Budget focuses on manufacturing, MSME, infrastructure

This year's budget brings some big moves: a ₹10,000 crore Bio Pharma Shakti fund to push biotech innovation and a ₹40,000 crore boost for electronics component manufacturing.

Capital spending is up by 9%, aiming for better roads and public projects.

There's also a plan to tap into rare earth minerals across four states—think more tech jobs and less reliance on imports.

With these changes, India hopes to keep its economy strong (projecting 6.8-7.2% GDP growth) while opening up fresh opportunities for young people in future-focused industries.