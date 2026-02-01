'Historic budget captures dreams of 14cr Indians's: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi called the new Union Budget "historic," saying it captures the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and puts a special spotlight on empowering women.
Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this budget focuses on ramping up manufacturing, supporting MSMEs, reviving older industries, boosting infrastructure, strengthening economic security, and growing city economic regions.
Budget focuses on manufacturing, MSME, infrastructure
This year's budget brings some big moves: a ₹10,000 crore Bio Pharma Shakti fund to push biotech innovation and a ₹40,000 crore boost for electronics component manufacturing.
Capital spending is up by 9%, aiming for better roads and public projects.
There's also a plan to tap into rare earth minerals across four states—think more tech jobs and less reliance on imports.
With these changes, India hopes to keep its economy strong (projecting 6.8-7.2% GDP growth) while opening up fresh opportunities for young people in future-focused industries.