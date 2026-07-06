MP's Waqf Board has 2 Hindu members for first time
What's the story
The Madhya Pradesh government has reconstituted its Waqf Board under the newly amended Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The new 10-member board is headed by Sanwar Patel as chairman and, for the first time, includes two Hindu members, Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava. This makes Madhya Pradesh the first state in India to have non-Muslim members on a state-level Waqf Board.
Board composition
Other members of the board
The reconstituted Waqf Board also includes Najma Heptulla from New Delhi, Atif Aqueel from Bhopal, Faizan Khan from Ujjain, Fatema Choudhary from Indore, Shaista Sultan, and Shabana Khan. The Commissioner of the Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare Department is an ex-officio member. The board is responsible for managing and protecting Waqf properties in Madhya Pradesh.
Property management
Responsibilities of the Wakf Board
The Waqf Board is tasked with maintaining records of Waqf properties, overseeing their use and income, and protecting them from encroachment. It also ensures these properties are utilized for religious, educational, and social welfare purposes. Heptulla was appointed under the elected category on April 19, 2023, and will continue as a member until April 18, 2028.