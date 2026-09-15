Hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla injured fleeing custody during bathroom break
India
Kalyan Bainsla, accused of a recent hit-and-run in Gurugram, tried to slip away from police during a bathroom break while in custody. He ended up injuring himself in the process and was quickly caught.
Bainsla had been arrested after allegedly hitting a woman biker on Golf Course Road on September 13, with police identifying him thanks to video evidence shared by the victim.
Car recovered, Bainsla relative Lavnish arrested
Police have recovered the car used in the incident and Bainsla's alleged associate Lavnish, who is also his relative, has been taken into custody.
Charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita mean this is a serious case.
Police said they will seek the accused's remand as the investigation remains underway.