HK Patel alleged collar grab at Nirma's Technofora sparks protests

A video of Professor HK Patel, head of electronics and instrumentation engineering at Nirma University, went viral after he was seen allegedly grabbing a student's collar during Technofora 2026 (held September 18-20).

The incident happened when a student interrupted his speech with a movie quote, leading Patel to call the student on stage and issue a warning.

Student unions ABVP and NSUI are now demanding an apology and his resignation.