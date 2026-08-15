HMWS&SB suspends Hyderabad water supply 24 hours for pipeline interconnection

Heads up, Hyderabad! Drinking water supply will be affected across several parts of the city for 24 hours starting 10am Monday, August 17.

The Water Board (HMWS&SB) is shutting things down to carry out the junction connection on the 1600mm diameter pumping main and the interconnection of MS and PSC pipes to the 2000mm diameter gravity main and replace valves at the Phase 4 pump house in Peddapur.