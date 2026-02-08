Holi 2026: Dates, significance, and how to celebrate festival of colors

Significance of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan is all about lighting a bonfire after sunset (between 6:22pm and 8:50pm this year) to celebrate good winning over evil. Just make sure to avoid the Bhadra period early on March 3.

The story behind it? Prahlad, a devoted kid, survived a fire set by his aunt Holika—she didn't make it. That's why this night matters.