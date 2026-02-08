Holi 2026: Dates, significance, and how to celebrate festival of colors
Holi 2026 is just around the corner!
The festival kicks off with Holika Dahan on March 3, followed by the main day of colors—Rangwali Holi—on March 4.
It's a time for bonfires, color fights, music, and some seriously good food with your favorite people.
Significance of Holika Dahan
Holika Dahan is all about lighting a bonfire after sunset (between 6:22pm and 8:50pm this year) to celebrate good winning over evil. Just make sure to avoid the Bhadra period early on March 3.
The story behind it? Prahlad, a devoted kid, survived a fire set by his aunt Holika—she didn't make it. That's why this night matters.
How to celebrate Rangwali Holi?
On March 4, get ready for gulal powder everywhere, water splashes, dhol beats, and plates full of gujiya and glasses of thandai.
It's all about letting loose with friends and family—think laughter, faces covered in color, and making memories together.