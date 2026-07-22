Home Ministry reserves half CAPFs, Assam Rifles posts for ex-Agniveers
India
Big update if you're following the Agnipath scheme: the Ministry of Home Affairs just announced that half of all new constable and rifleman posts in CAPFs and Assam Rifles will now be reserved for ex-Agniveers.
The idea is to help these young veterans smoothly transition into long-term security roles after their four-year stint.
Ex-Agniveers get age relaxations, test exemptions
Ex-Agniveers will get a three-year relaxation in age, and for the first batch a separate five-year relaxation, plus they can skip physical tests and written exams during recruitment.
There's even a dedicated wing set up to guide them through this process, making it much easier for Agniveers to build a career in India's top security forces.