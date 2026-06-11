Homemakers 'nation builders,' their work worth minimum ₹30,000/month: SC 

SC

SC expresses concern over delays in deciding appeals

The Supreme Court expressed concern about such delays, saying that vehicle accident compensation claims should typically be resolved within a year. "Such cases should be decided within a year," the bench stated. It further requested Chief Justices of all the High Courts to monitor the progress of Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act) cases and that "what is laid down under Section 169 of the Act, namely that it be a summary procedure, would be followed in letter and spirit."