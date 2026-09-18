Homestay barbecue in Sittong leaves newlywed Nikita severely burned
India
A honeymoon in Sittong, Darjeeling, ended in heartbreak for newlyweds Nikita and Souvik when a barbecue at their homestay went horribly wrong.
On September 13, the fire erupted unexpectedly, leaving Nikita with severe burns. She was quickly taken to a local hospital, then was shifted to Siliguri for further treatment.
CCTV shows liquid poured onto fire
CCTV footage shows someone pouring liquid onto the fire just before the fire erupted unexpectedly.
An FIR has been filed against the homestay authorities over allegations of negligence.
Police are now checking if safety guidelines were followed during the barbecue, but so far, the homestay hasn't responded to these serious concerns.