'Hope all groups surround...Modi government': CJP after meeting farmer leader
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has reached out to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in a bid to form a united front of farmers, students, and youth. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka met Tikait on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by several CJP leaders and members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). The CJP said the meeting focused on uniting farmers, students, and youth on a common platform.
Coalition plans
Hope to build wider coalition against Modi government: Ranka
After the meeting, Ranka said, "We hope that our farmer brothers and the students and youth of this country will work together to surround the Modi government from all sides."
Last week, hundreds of farmers opposing the proposed US-India trade deal planned to march to Delhi but were stopped at the Shambhu border.
Now, another group of farmers are marching to Bhopal, demanding that the government agree to procure 100% of the state's moong crop.
Protest escalation
Jantar Mantar protest demanded Pradhan's resignation
The meeting comes days after the CJP suspended its 36-day protest over paper leaks and exam fraud cases.
They were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated exam paper leaks like the NEET.
The agitation ended on July 25 with Pradhan's resignation and the government agreeing to compensate families of those who died by suicide, promising no FIRs against protesters.