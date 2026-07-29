'Hope all groups surround...Modi government': CJP after meeting farmer leader 

After the meeting, Ranka said, "We hope that our farmer brothers and the students and youth of this country will work together to surround the Modi government from all sides."

Last week, hundreds of farmers opposing the proposed US-India trade deal planned to march to Delhi but were stopped at the Shambhu border.

Now, another group of farmers are marching to Bhopal, demanding that the government agree to procure 100% of the state's moong crop.