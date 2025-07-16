Next Article
Horrific gangrape case unfolds in Rajasthan
A woman in Alwar, Rajasthan, says she was abducted outside her home on April 25 and held captive for 11 days, during which seven men allegedly assaulted her.
She was eventually left unconscious by the roadside and helped home by locals.
Family stayed quiet due to threats
The family initially stayed quiet due to threats, but a police case was filed on June 2 after a court stepped in.
Investigators are now looking for the suspects.
The woman will undergo a medical exam and share her statement with a magistrate as the case moves forward.