Navigating bomb threats: Delhi schools' calming strategies
Over the past three days, seven schools in Delhi got fake bomb threat emails, which triggered emergency evacuations and police searches.
Five well-known schools—including St. Thomas's (Dwarka) and Vasant Valley—were targeted with claims of explosives on campus.
No explosives found; parents asked to stay calm
Thankfully, no explosives were found after thorough checks by police and bomb squads.
Still, the hoax threats caused a lot of stress: classes were cut short, students had to leave early, and parents rushed to pick up their kids.
Schools focused on keeping everyone calm and safe while experts now suggest simpler emergency plans and regular drills to help everyone handle future scares better.