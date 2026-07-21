Safdarjung Resident Doctors' Association urge President's action on Wangchuk case
What's the story
The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi has sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention in the case of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The RDA raised concerns over patient autonomy, medical ethics, and the independence of public healthcare institutions. This comes a day after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) RDA wrote to President Murmu on similar issues.
Medical ethics
Safdarjung RDA stresses on medical ethics
In a four-page representation, the Safdarjung RDA stressed that Wangchuk's medical condition and hospitalization should be decided on clinical grounds.
They emphasized that every competent patient has the right to dignity, informed consent, and treatment according to established medical ethics and constitutional provisions.
The association was concerned over reports that Wangchuk was allegedly not allowed Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA), raising questions about informed consent and personal liberty.
Security concerns
RDA calls for impartial inquiry into security arrangements
The RDA also questioned the security arrangements at Safdarjung Hospital during Wangchuk's admission.
They referred to reports and visuals showing restricted access to hospital areas, heavy deployment of security personnel, and disruption of routine hospital functioning.
If established, these actions warranted an independent examination.
The association called for an impartial inquiry into these reported events.
Protest investigation
RDA demands inquiry into Jantar Mantar events
The RDA also demanded an independent, impartial, and time-bound inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar.
They cited reports and videos of alleged use of force against peaceful protesters.
The association also referred to allegations of intimidation and physical misconduct involving faculty members and students of Lady Hardinge Medical College.
These incidents risk eroding public confidence in democratic and healthcare institutions, they said.
Inquiry appeal
Representation signed by key members of Safdarjung RDA
The RDA's appeal was "not political," and they urged the President to order an independent inquiry into recent events.
They also called for safeguarding competent patients' right to seek LAMA wherever legally permissible.
The representation was signed by key members of the Safdarjung RDA, including President Dr. Devaunshi Kaul and Vice-President Dr. Rahul.