Delhi Police say pellets not used; hospital report contradicts claim 

The student's case sheet details his injuries: "darkened skin around wounds, pellet shards stuck to skin and tenderness on impact sites."

Speaking to TOI, Irshad Shaikh, a 25-year-old protester injured during the CJP's march to Parliament on July 20, recalled his harrowing experience of being shot in the face with a pellet gun.

He said he was walking with other protesters near Jantar Mantar when security personnel began lathi-charging the crowd.

"When we turned back, there was a police barricade."