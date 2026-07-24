Delhi Police say pellets not used; hospital report contradicts claim
What's the story
A 28-year-old man suffered pellet injuries during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, according to a government hospital report, contradicting the Delhi Police's assertion that its personnel did not use pellet guns against student demonstrators. The patient was treated at Safdarjung Hospital for "pellet wounds" on his right elbow and back. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organized the protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak, has repeatedly accused police of using excessive force.
Student
Student's case sheet
The student's case sheet details his injuries: "darkened skin around wounds, pellet shards stuck to skin and tenderness on impact sites."
Speaking to TOI, Irshad Shaikh, a 25-year-old protester injured during the CJP's march to Parliament on July 20, recalled his harrowing experience of being shot in the face with a pellet gun.
He said he was walking with other protesters near Jantar Mantar when security personnel began lathi-charging the crowd.
"When we turned back, there was a police barricade."
Student
'Police started firing tear gas'
He said after they retreated a bit, the police started firing tear gas.
He then went up to the police and pleaded with them, "Sir, do not beat us. We are students. We are citizens of your country. We are not terrorists."
Moments later, an RAF personnel came up to him.
"He showed me his gun. I thought he was only trying to scare me, but then he pointed the gun toward my face and fired."
Silence
'Did it for our future generations'
Shaikh described the moment he was shot as "everything went silent."
He said the pellets hit his eyebrow, eye area, cheek, nose, chin, neck, shoulder, and chest.
Despite suffering injuries to his face, neck, and upper body, Shaikh has no regrets about participating in the protest. "I did it for our future generations," he told TOI.
It's unclear if the patient at Safdarjung Hospital and Shaikh is the same person.
Protest equipment
CRPF deployed at site
Pellet guns, which fire cartridges with up to 600 metal or rubber pellets, are used by the Central Reserve Police Force's Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot unit under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The guns were used in Kashmir to tackle the unrest that broke out in 2010 but was called off by the then-state government.
They were again used in July 2016 when protesters went on a rampage after the death of Burhan Wani.
Injury reports
Other protesters report serious injuries from demonstrations
Other protesters have also reported serious injuries from the demonstrations.
Sahil Lochab, a teenager, suffered a pellet injury to his right eye and has undergone surgery.
Sheikh Mansoori, another protester, suffered multiple pellet injuries to his face and is awaiting further treatment.
The Delhi High Court has issued notices on three petitions seeking judicial inquiry into the alleged brutality displayed by the Delhi Police and also directed that the CCTV footage and videos mentioned in the petitions be preserved.