Hospitals confirm 10 pellet gun injuries near Parliament July 20

Lady Hardinge reported 81 people were brought in following the march, including 46 protesters and 35 police officers, while Safdarjung treated 29.

The Delhi Police first denied using pellet guns but a general diary entry filed at the Parliament Street police station on July 22 said that the Rapid Action Force fired two rounds from an anti-riot gun.

All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale criticized the lack of transparency, noting that actual injury numbers are higher than first reported, with more hospital data still pending.