Houthi strike hits Riyadh airport killing 12, injuring 11 Indians

This is the third such attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past week, showing a sharp rise in hostility from Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The conflict itself has roots going back to 2015, but things have heated up again after a cease-fire broke down recently.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property."