'How dare a Dalit ride a horse?': Groom attacked
India
During his wedding procession in Chandrumana village, Gujarat, a Dalit groom was attacked with swords by men from the dominant caste who shouted, "How dare a Dalit ride a horse?"
The attackers threatened and assaulted the wedding party.
Police filed an FIR and deployed officers to maintain order in the area.
Similar incidents in past
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—similar violence has happened before in Gujarat.
In February 2024, OBC men dragged another Dalit groom off his horse during his procession near Gandhinagar, insisting only their caste could ride.
In 2020, even an Army jawan's wedding was targeted for the same reason.
These incidents highlight how old prejudices still shape everyday life for many.