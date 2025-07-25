Next Article
How Delhi is battling dengue this monsoon
Delhi is going all out this monsoon to tackle mosquitoes and keep diseases like dengue in check.
The city's municipal team has inspected over 2.26 crore homes for breeding spots—way up from last year—and flagged nearly 80,000 houses with larvae.
Legal notices and prosecutions are also on the rise as officials crack down on mosquito hotspots.
Fogging, fish, and more
With 246 dengue cases already reported, Delhi's started fogging early and ramped up spraying—treating more than double the homes compared to last year.
The city's even using fish to eat mosquito larvae in stagnant water!
It's a big push to stop outbreaks before they start, so if you live in Delhi, now's the time to clear out any standing water at home.