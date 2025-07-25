How Delhi is battling dengue this monsoon India Jul 25, 2025

Delhi is going all out this monsoon to tackle mosquitoes and keep diseases like dengue in check.

The city's municipal team has inspected over 2.26 crore homes for breeding spots—way up from last year—and flagged nearly 80,000 houses with larvae.

Legal notices and prosecutions are also on the rise as officials crack down on mosquito hotspots.