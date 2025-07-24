How India is getting more women into AI

The "AI Career for Women" scheme, launched this April, is set to train 8,000 girls in AI skills over two years. Scholarships like PRAGATI and Saraswati are also helping more women from all backgrounds pursue engineering and tech careers.

Over 19,000 women trained or certified in AI roles

Here's a cool stat: as of June 2025, over 19,000 women have been trained or certified in AI roles—beating out the number of men.

Women now hold more official certifications in jobs like Machine Learning Engineer and Data Quality Analyst.

It's a big sign that India's tech future is looking a lot more balanced.