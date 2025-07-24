Mumbai: Man killed by wife, her lover; body hidden under tiles
In Nallasopara near Mumbai, 34-year-old Vijay Chouhan was killed by his wife, Chaman Devi (28), and her lover, Monu Sharma (20).
The two allegedly saw Chouhan as an obstacle to their relationship, murdered him at home around July 10, and hid his body under newly laid floor tiles.
The truth came out when neighbors noticed a foul smell and Chouhan's brothers realized he'd been missing for days.
Chouhan's brother helped cover up the crime
Chouhan's own brother unknowingly helped cover up the crime by laying tiles over the spot where his sibling was buried.
After disappearing with Devi on July 19, Sharma was tracked down with her in Pune.
Both were arrested on July 22 after forensic teams exhumed the body.
They're now in police custody until July 30 as investigators piece together more details about this disturbing case that has left the local community stunned.