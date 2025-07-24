Mumbai: Man killed by wife, her lover; body hidden under tiles

Chouhan's brother helped cover up the crime

Chouhan's own brother unknowingly helped cover up the crime by laying tiles over the spot where his sibling was buried.

After disappearing with Devi on July 19, Sharma was tracked down with her in Pune.

Both were arrested on July 22 after forensic teams exhumed the body.

They're now in police custody until July 30 as investigators piece together more details about this disturbing case that has left the local community stunned.