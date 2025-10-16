India becomes world's 3rd-strongest air power; how it overtook China

India has surpassed China to become the world's third-strongest aerial power, according to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA). The United States and Russia continue to hold the top two spots in the rankings. The WDMMA evaluates air forces based on a TruVal Rating (TVR) that considers factors like attack and defense capabilities, logistical support, modernization, and operational training.

Operational success India's air force and fleet composition As per the WDMMA, India's air force, with a TVR of 69.4, is ahead of China's 63.8. The Indian Air Force's balanced fleet includes fighters (31.6%), helicopters (29%), and trainers (21.8%). India recently retired its Soviet-era MiG-21s and plans to induct over 600 jets in the next two decades, including Light Combat Aircraft variants. It is also considering fifth-generation fighters like the Russian SU-57 or American F-35 as potential interim solutions while developing Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

China China's air power compared to India In comparison, fighter jets account for 52.9% of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and 28.4% of trainers. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), also known as the Chinese air force, operates a large fleet of aircraft, including the fifth-generation J-20 and J-35 stealth fighter jets, as well as a recently unveiled sixth-generation fighter jet (the world's first), unofficially known as the J-36.

Operational superiority India's air power during Operation Sindoor India's air power was on full display during Operation Sindoor, where it outperformed Pakistan's Chinese-imported military assets. Pakistan used Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets armed with PL-15E air-to-air missiles and HQ-9 long-range surface-to-air missile systems during the four-day conflict, but it was in vain. The fighter jets launched several missiles at Indian targets, but they did not inflict major damage.