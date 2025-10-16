India becomes world's 3rd-strongest air power; how it overtook China
What's the story
India has surpassed China to become the world's third-strongest aerial power, according to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA). The United States and Russia continue to hold the top two spots in the rankings. The WDMMA evaluates air forces based on a TruVal Rating (TVR) that considers factors like attack and defense capabilities, logistical support, modernization, and operational training.
Operational success
India's air force and fleet composition
As per the WDMMA, India's air force, with a TVR of 69.4, is ahead of China's 63.8. The Indian Air Force's balanced fleet includes fighters (31.6%), helicopters (29%), and trainers (21.8%). India recently retired its Soviet-era MiG-21s and plans to induct over 600 jets in the next two decades, including Light Combat Aircraft variants. It is also considering fifth-generation fighters like the Russian SU-57 or American F-35 as potential interim solutions while developing Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
China
China's air power compared to India
In comparison, fighter jets account for 52.9% of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and 28.4% of trainers. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), also known as the Chinese air force, operates a large fleet of aircraft, including the fifth-generation J-20 and J-35 stealth fighter jets, as well as a recently unveiled sixth-generation fighter jet (the world's first), unofficially known as the J-36.
Operational superiority
India's air power during Operation Sindoor
India's air power was on full display during Operation Sindoor, where it outperformed Pakistan's Chinese-imported military assets. Pakistan used Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets armed with PL-15E air-to-air missiles and HQ-9 long-range surface-to-air missile systems during the four-day conflict, but it was in vain. The fighter jets launched several missiles at Indian targets, but they did not inflict major damage.
Attack
Pakistan's drone attacks during the operation a 'dismal failure'
During a recent press briefing, Indian Army Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai stated that Pakistan lost around 100 military personnel and at least 12 aircraft during the conflict. Ghai also described Pakistan's drone attacks during the operation as "dismal failure." According to Newsweek, India is gaining ground on China because, while Beijing continues to invest extensively in technology and fleet upgrades, training, close-air support, and specialized bomber units have a greater impact on its overall ranking.