How 'Mahabharat's Meena Kumar escaped robbery attempt in Punjab
On Tuesday, Meena Kumar showed quick thinking and courage when her autorickshaw driver and two others tried to rob her near the Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana.
Even though they threatened her with weapons, she shouted for help and hung out of the moving auto to catch people's attention.
Incident raises questions about safety on highways
A passerby noticed Kumar's desperate call for help and managed to stop the vehicle, leading to the arrest of two suspects while one escaped.
Police have filed an FIR and are searching for the third person involved.
The incident has sparked a wave of praise online for Kumar's bravery, while also raising fresh concerns about highway safety in Punjab.