Next Article
How many train accidents has India seen since 2021
Since 2021, Indian Railways has seen 157 major train accidents—these are the ones that led to serious injuries, loss of life, or big service disruptions.
The good news: there's been a slight drop in incidents this year, with just three reported so far.
Railways ministry is investigating all cases
To tackle these concerns, the railways ministry has investigated nearly all cases and rolled out "Kavach," a tech-based safety system launched in 2020.
Kavach already covers over 1,500km and is set to expand across major routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah soon—adding about 3,000 more kilometers—to make train journeys safer for everyone.