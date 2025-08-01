Kids almost poisoned at school by unknown person
A scary moment at a government lower primary school in Huvinakone village, Hosanagar taluk, Karnataka—staff discovered something poisonous in the drinking water on Thursday.
Thankfully, cook Deepa noticed the strange color and smell before anyone drank it, and the team acted fast to keep students safe.
Investigation underway
The staff spotted a suspicious bottle nearby and quickly reported everything to the police.
The good news: no kids drank the water, but everyone was taken to the hospital just to be sure—and all are healthy.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned what happened and praised how quickly everyone responded.
Now, both local police and child rights officials are investigating to make sure those responsible are found and safety is tightened up for students.