Next Article
'Swachh Bharat' in restaurants: Scan QR code, report issues
Every restaurant, cafe, dhaba—basically anywhere you eat—has to show their FSSAI license or registration certificate with a QR code.
You'll find these QR codes at entrances, billing counters, seating areas, and even on food delivery websites and apps.
How to file a complaint
Now it's super easy to check if your favorite hangout is legit and safe.
Scan the QR code using the Food Safety Connect app—you can report hygiene issues or false claims in seconds.
Your complaint goes straight to the authorities for action.
It's all about making eating out safer and holding places accountable without any hassle.