Meet Sonali Mishra, 1st woman to head Railway Protection Force
Sonali Mishra just became the first woman to lead the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in its 143-year history.
She'll serve as Director General until October 2026, overseeing the safety of millions of daily train passengers across India's massive rail network.
Mishra's plans for the RPF and significance of her appointment
Mishra plans to modernize the RPF with new tech, boost training, and crack down on crimes like human trafficking.
Her appointment is seen as a significant step for gender equality in top security roles, demonstrating that more women can lead at the highest levels.
Mishra's impressive career and achievements
She's a 1983-batch IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh with more than 30 years of experience.
Mishra has worked in key roles at CBI, BSF, and even on a UN mission in Kosovo.
She's been recognized with top police medals for her service and leadership.