NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests retired teacher from Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher from Pune , who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak. The examination was held on May 3 but was canceled on May 12 due to the leak, and will now be held again on June 21. Various reports cite officials as saying that Kulkarni organized secret coaching classes to leak questions.

Leak details Kulkarni leaked exam papers through secret coaching classes According to the CBI, the operation began in the final week of April, when Kulkarni partnered with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, to gather students. Kulkarni, who retired around four years ago from a reputed college in Maharashtra's Latur district, then allegedly leaked the exam papers through secret coaching classes at his home. He dictated questions and answers to students, who wrote them down by hand. The CBI found these handwritten notes "exactly tallied" with the official NEET-UG 2026 Chemistry paper.

Ongoing probe Seven people arrested from multiple cities The CBI took over the case on May 12 after a complaint from the Union Education Ministry. The agency has since conducted raids across multiple states, seizing electronic gadgets and documents for forensic analysis. By May 14, seven people had been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, and Ahilyanagar in connection with the leak.

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